Re: Berger 215 Hybrids in a 300 RUM cap, I helped a friend with some loads for his Montana 300RUM 26" stainless barrel. We thought it was going to be a single shot but we luckily started with mag length. We loaded the 215 Berger Hybrid with Nosler brass and 215M primers with H1000 (the Broz Load). This rifle liked 90.5 gr of powder, but start lower since no two rifles like the same charge. It shot .350 MOA @ 200 yds. He was very happy. We haven't tried the Berger 230 OTM yet. Good luck __________________

No apology for liking Weatherbys