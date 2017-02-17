Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Reloading

Berger 200.20X Hybrid & 300 WSM?
02-17-2017, 07:07 PM
Berger 200.20X Hybrid & 300 WSM?
Has anyone run this bullet through the WSM yet? I didn't see any load data for these with Berger yet and was curious what y'all were getting.
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
02-17-2017, 07:18 PM
Re: Berger 200.20X Hybrid & 300 WSM?
They told me to use the 200gr load data and this is what they sent me.
Berger 200.20X Hybrid & 300 WSM?-img_2999.jpg  
