Reloading
Berger 200.20X Hybrid & 300 WSM?
Reloading
Berger 200.20X Hybrid & 300 WSM?
#
1
02-17-2017, 07:07 PM
wilkup
Gold Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 636
Berger 200.20X Hybrid & 300 WSM?
Has anyone run this bullet through the WSM yet? I didn't see any load data for these with Berger yet and was curious what y'all were getting.
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
02-17-2017, 07:18 PM
TonyQ
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Colorado
Posts: 99
Re: Berger 200.20X Hybrid & 300 WSM?
They told me to use the 200gr load data and this is what they sent me.
