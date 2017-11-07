Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Berger 200.20x
Unread 07-11-2017, 07:19 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: western PA
Posts: 48
Berger 200.20x
Has anyone been shooting the Berger 200.20x? I've been playing with them for about a month and really like them so far, although I've not shot them over 500 yds yet. I'm getting 2650 fps avg out of my 26" 308 using Lapua brass and br-2 primers. Accuracy has been .5-.75 moa depending on me. I would like to hear about other's experiences on seating depth with the hybrid design. I've been loading .010" off the lands but would like to know if it's worth playing with the seating depth or not.
