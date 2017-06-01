     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Berger 175gr Elite Hunter- 7 RM Load
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Berger 175gr Elite Hunter- 7 RM Load
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-06-2017, 04:23 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 9
Berger 175gr Elite Hunter- 7 RM Load
Has anyone had the opportunity to load and test some of the new Berger 175gr Elite Hunters out of a 7 Rem. Mag? I've got a box sitting on the bench. I'll be using Hornady brass, Fed 215, and testing Retumbo and H1000. Just curious if anyone else has played with them as of yet.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-06-2017, 05:26 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2013
    Posts: 594
    Re: Berger 175gr Elite Hunter- 7 RM Load
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by curtiscd View Post
    Has anyone had the opportunity to load and test some of the new Berger 175gr Elite Hunters out of a 7 Rem. Mag? I've got a box sitting on the bench. I'll be using Hornady brass, Fed 215, and testing Retumbo and H1000. Just curious if anyone else has played with them as of yet.
    Just curious why you'd run the 175gr when the 180gr Hybrid is basically the same size but possesses a higher BC and is fairly easy to find most of the time (at least for me).
    __________________
    "For when I am weak, then I am strong."
    2 Corinthians 12:10b
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-06-2017, 05:40 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2016
    Posts: 9
    Re: Berger 175gr Elite Hunter- 7 RM Load
    I'll be running these out of a stock Rem 700 barrel with a 9.25 twist. Even at my elevation range of 4500-9000' the hybrid is on the outer limits of stability. When I eventually rebarrel I have full intentions of kicking over to the hybrid.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Weatherby velocity, berger bullet, very close range | 300 WSM 200 gr ELD-X & RL-23 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:09 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC