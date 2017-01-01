     close
Berger 170 grain .277?
Unread 01-01-2017, 06:46 PM
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Utah
Posts: 3
Berger 170 grain .277?
looking for info on these Bergers for my sons Tikka 270wsm. Who out there has tried them, did they shoot well and what was your twist rate... I did a quick search on here but didn't turn much up...
Thanks
