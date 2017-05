Berger 140gr for .264 Wim Mag I have some 140gr Berger VLD, Federal 215 primers, new Norma brass, H4831SC, H1000, IMR7977 and Retumbo. My Berger manual appears to be a bit conservative. Model 700, 24" barrel, Timney trigger and McMillan stock. Anyone have any success with any of these powders?

Thanks in advance

