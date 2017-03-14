Below starting charge weight? I have a question about if I can SAFELY go .5-1 grain below a stated starting charge weight? Specifically with a faster burning powder (varget)?



I want to know this because I'm gonna do the tubbs fire lapping to one of my rifle's and it's stated to use the lowest charge of the fastest burning powder you can. What I have is a 243 and varget powder. The bullets are 107 gr and on hodgon's website 31 gr varget is the starting load for 107 but I feel I should go even a lil lower with an abrasive bullet.



Any input is appreciated, thanks