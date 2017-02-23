Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Been messing with Re17 in my .308
02-23-2017
Been messing with Re17 in my .308
I picked up a .308 in the remington aac-sd in a trade a couple years ago. Its kinda my experimental .308 so to speak. I took it out of the adjustable stock previous owner put it in, had it fluted, cerakoted and new bolt handle installed. I bedded it in a older sendero stock i had laying around and fine tuned the trigger. So really an enhanced aac-sd.
Got a wild hair the other day and decided to run some Re17 in it. I am using palma lapua brass, standard small rofle cci , my own swaged 167.3 secant ogive pointed to .02ish meplat, flat base bullet. First thing is mid 2600s out of a 20". Second every load was under 3/4 moa. Most going under 1/2 Third, best group was .3 under maximum published data and a wait for it......a mere .127 5 shot. Every load from 47 grains to 49.7 was sub moa out of a factoryish gun.
Gonna take it back out again today to medium range and possibly take it to outlaw benchrest shoot in a couple weeks.
If anyone had told me that that little gun was capable of that kind of consistency a couple years ago i would have laughed. Who'd a thought. Re-17. Point is dont be afraid to go from the normal powders you might use for loads. You never know what you might find.
