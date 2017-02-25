Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Bear claw
02-25-2017, 10:11 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 3
Bear claw
I'm running out of trophy bonded bear claw bullets. Does anyone know what bullet is as close as possible?
02-25-2017, 10:21 PM
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 7,972
Re: Bear claw
Nosler Accubond and Hornady Interbond will give you the same or very nearly the same terminal performance.

Nosler's Partition is similar.

After about a 3 year hiatus Hornady has the Interbond back in production first in factory ammo and now a few are starting to hit the shelves for reloaders.
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
02-25-2017, 11:03 PM
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 3
Re: Bear claw
Great suggestions. Do you know of any projectiles that have a solid base like the Bear Claws?
02-25-2017, 11:27 PM
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 3
Re: Bear claw
Edit. I don't know why this posted twice.
02-25-2017, 11:42 PM
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 7,972
Re: Bear claw
Originally Posted by Horkjab
Great suggestions. Do you know of any projectiles that have a solid base like the Bear Claws?
Both the Accubond and Interbond are solid base bullets. The Partition is not a solid base but for deep penetration and good ballistics out to 600-800yds it's an extremely popular bullet for Elk, Moose, and African Game up to and including everything but Elephant.

The Swift A Frame falls into the same category but they have pretty low BC's. It's not a bullet I would shoot probably past 300-400yds on game.

The Hornady Interbond is the most reliable and consistent lead core bullet I've ever used and I have yet to find a rifle that wouldn't shoot them pretty well or better. The Nosler Accubond rates right up there with the Interbond and is available just about anywhere that sells reloading supplies.

My bullet of choice has become the Peregrine VRG4 and VLR.

https://www.peregrinebullets.com/per...et-ballistics/
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
