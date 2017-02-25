Re: Bear claw Quote: Horkjab Originally Posted by Great suggestions. Do you know of any projectiles that have a solid base like the Bear Claws?



The Swift A Frame falls into the same category but they have pretty low BC's. It's not a bullet I would shoot probably past 300-400yds on game.



The Hornady Interbond is the most reliable and consistent lead core bullet I've ever used and I have yet to find a rifle that wouldn't shoot them pretty well or better. The Nosler Accubond rates right up there with the Interbond and is available just about anywhere that sells reloading supplies.



My bullet of choice has become the Peregrine VRG4 and VLR.



