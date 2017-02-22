Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Beam scales?
02-22-2017, 09:13 PM
Beam scales?
I've been using the cheap lee scale, but I've been thinking about buying a 1991 rcbs 1010 scale because I hear that they weigh to the kernel and are more accurate. Are these scales any more accurate that the lee scale?
02-22-2017, 11:37 PM
Re: Beam scales?
I have no complaints with mine and yes with bigger kernel powders like H50BMG and standard H4831 it will move the beam with one kernel. The 5-0-5 will also measure to the kernel, but the 10-10 is better.

Reuben
Confucius say, "He who go to bed with itchy butt, wake up to smelly finga."
02-23-2017, 12:55 AM
Re: Beam scales?
I have no complaints with mine and yes with bigger kernel powders like H50BMG and standard H4831 it will move the beam with one kernel. The 5-0-5 will also measure to the kernel, but the 10-10 is better.

What he said ..........
