Re: Beam scale recommendations? Quote: vitaminado Originally Posted by hello.

What scale do you recommend that it is not made in china?



I have seen rcbs manufactures in china?

Dillon terminator is made in china?





regards



Buy a used Lyman M-5 on eBay - pay whatever you have to, but get one!! I have a Dillon terminator and it sucks.Buy a used Lyman M-5 on eBay - pay whatever you have to, but get one!!

.

Spring has sprung, da' creek has riz, I wonder where dem kitties is? Here, kitty kitty kitty.



LRH member #23



[ __________________Spring has sprung, da' creek has riz, I wonder where dem kitties is? Here, kitty kitty kitty.LRH member #23