Reloading
Ballistic Coefficient ?
#
1
03-16-2017, 09:38 AM
gj
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 56
Ballistic Coefficient ?
Is there a huge or small difference in performance between a Ballistic Coefficient of .242 and 2.47 ?
#
2
03-16-2017, 09:45 AM
Creedmoor shooter
Gold Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
Posts: 679
Re: Ballistic Coefficient ?
You can find out for yourself by running the numbers in a ballistic calculator.
