Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Ballistic Coefficient ?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Ballistic Coefficient ?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-16-2017, 09:38 AM
gj gj is offline
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 56
Ballistic Coefficient ?
Is there a huge or small difference in performance between a Ballistic Coefficient of .242 and 2.47 ?
__________________
radiationslave@hotmail.com
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-16-2017, 09:45 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
Posts: 679
Re: Ballistic Coefficient ?
You can find out for yourself by running the numbers in a ballistic calculator.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Evaluating group's/accuracy? | 300 WM COAL with 215 Hybrid. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:53 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC