Ballistic App screwy?
04-22-2017, 12:18 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Potters Hill, NC
Posts: 1,717
Ballistic App screwy?
Running my .308, 26" barrel, 178gn ELD-X at 2720fps. BC is .552, altitude is 69ft, temp is 72.6*, BP is 30.23 inHg, Zero distance is 300yds, scope height is 1.97, scope is MOA (Leupold LRT 6.5-20X50).

I'm using the free version of Strelok and I'm getting 27.71 MOA at 1000yds. My buddy is running 168gn and his DOPE is 40MOA. Not sure of his load velocity but he shoots mostly SMK's and it may even be military ammo. Even with 168gn A-Max's he only gaining about 3moa (37) from the SMK load.

Do I have something inputted wrong or what? Can someone input my data in their Ballistic App and see what you get? I would appreciate it. JohnnyK.
"The only thing necessay for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
