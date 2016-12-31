Re: ash 12.7 tell me about that caliber The ASh 12.7 is a close in urban weapon usually found in a bull pup design. It is a short range design similar to the 50 Beowulf and utilizes the larger bullets 300 to 400 grains normally.



It has a rimless case that is longer than the Beowulf and It has its on case.



It is considered a 300 meter maximum distance cartridge.



It is not a sub sonic cartridge, but it could be loaded down with heaver bullets if that were your goal.



I don't know much else except that It is used buy the Russian police for house to house entry.



J E CUSTOM __________________

"PRESS ON"