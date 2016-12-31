     close
ash 12.7 tell me about that caliber
12-31-2016
ash 12.7 tell me about that caliber
after using googlealot i found myself one subsonic that will meet elk hunting energy in finland

thays the russian 12.7 subsonicround.

has anybody seen it or reloaded it?

what case spec?
powder?
bullet?
barrel?
    12-31-2016
    Re: ash 12.7 tell me about that caliber
    The ASh 12.7 is a close in urban weapon usually found in a bull pup design. It is a short range design similar to the 50 Beowulf and utilizes the larger bullets 300 to 400 grains normally.

    It has a rimless case that is longer than the Beowulf and It has its on case.

    It is considered a 300 meter maximum distance cartridge.

    It is not a sub sonic cartridge, but it could be loaded down with heaver bullets if that were your goal.

    I don't know much else except that It is used buy the Russian police for house to house entry.

    12-31-2016
    Re: ash 12.7 tell me about that caliber
    ive read that it is ised with 500-600gr bullet to get subsonic and can at subsonic be armorpiercing
