Anyone using Magnum Powder in their 300 WM? I've tried four powders in mine and found the best so far to be Magnum. Does anyone have experience with the powder? Comments? Pet loads for the 180g Accubond? 200g Accubond?



Since Ramshot tells me they have not tested the accubond, I'm having trouble getting a straight answer about max recommended load. Any input/advice is appreciated.