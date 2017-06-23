Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Anyone Using Benchrest Grade Primers?
  #1  
Unread 06-23-2017, 07:41 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 918
Anyone Using Benchrest Grade Primers?
Hand loaders always try to eliminate variables when reloading.

Bench rest grade primers are supposed to give a more uniform flash pattern and therefore more uniform ignition of the powder charge.

Anybody found this to be true for hunting rifles?

Eric B.
  #2  
Unread 06-23-2017, 09:19 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,252
Re: Anyone Using Benchrest Grade Primers?
I've been relying on CCI BR2 and BR4 primers for several years and have never found any reason to switch. Started using the BR4 in smaller caliber benchrest competition and chose the BR2 when I moved to long range high power competition. Still using them.
