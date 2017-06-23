|
Re: Anyone Using Benchrest Grade Primers?
I've been relying on CCI BR2 and BR4 primers for several years and have never found any reason to switch. Started using the BR4 in smaller caliber benchrest competition and chose the BR2 when I moved to long range high power competition. Still using them.
