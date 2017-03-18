|
Anyone use the Trimmer from Little Crow Gunworks?
Hi All!
I'm looking to buy a new trimmer and wondered if anyone had tried the one from Little Crow Gunworks?
One thing that seems unique is that the case is supported at the neck instead of the base, which seems like a good idea.
Not sure how it determines finished length, but still investigating...
I had been planning to get a Wilson, but was kind of intrigued by the WFT.
Any thoughts or experience out there?
Thanks for the help!
Ron
