Re: Anyone use the Trimmer from Little Crow Gunworks? I have the Little Crow trimmer in .223. Its a quality tool and you can trim cases very quickly. I can do 100 cases in about 10 minutes, which is triple what I can do on the Wilson. The case does have a small amount of play in the holder, so I don't think you'll get quite as square of a cut, but I haven't measured to see if its really a concern. For reloading bulk ammo its ideal though.



To adjust trim length you can loosen the set screw and slide the cutter. Not a real precision adjustment, but once its set you never have to fiddle with it again.



Since the tool indexes off the shoulder of the case I always full-length size before trimming.



If you need your ammo to be as perfect as humanly possible I'd probably stick to the Wilson trimmer. For everything else the Little Crow will save you a bunch of time.



Lastly, there's the consideration of how many cartridges you load for. The Wilson is more expensive up front but case holders are cheap. With the Little Crow you have to buy a different tool for each cartridge. Or, get the one with interchangeable holders, and mess with adjusting the cutter each time. Plus the holders are expensive.