Anyone use the Trimmer from Little Crow Gunworks?
Unread 03-18-2017, 10:36 AM
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Clarks Fork Valley, Mt
Posts: 110
Anyone use the Trimmer from Little Crow Gunworks?
Hi All!
I'm looking to buy a new trimmer and wondered if anyone had tried the one from Little Crow Gunworks?
One thing that seems unique is that the case is supported at the neck instead of the base, which seems like a good idea.
Not sure how it determines finished length, but still investigating...
I had been planning to get a Wilson, but was kind of intrigued by the WFT.
Any thoughts or experience out there?

Thanks for the help!

Ron
"Instead of digging through old wounds with a sharp stick to find out why you suck - find out how excellent people do excellent things  and copy their excellence. There are many skilled people willing to share their knowledge. Just shut up and listen."
Les Voth, LRH Online Magazine Dec 2016
Les Voth, LRH Online Magazine Dec 2016
Unread 03-18-2017, 11:36 AM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 466
Re: Anyone use the Trimmer from Little Crow Gunworks?
I have the Little Crow trimmer in .223. Its a quality tool and you can trim cases very quickly. I can do 100 cases in about 10 minutes, which is triple what I can do on the Wilson. The case does have a small amount of play in the holder, so I don't think you'll get quite as square of a cut, but I haven't measured to see if its really a concern. For reloading bulk ammo its ideal though.

To adjust trim length you can loosen the set screw and slide the cutter. Not a real precision adjustment, but once its set you never have to fiddle with it again.

Since the tool indexes off the shoulder of the case I always full-length size before trimming.

If you need your ammo to be as perfect as humanly possible I'd probably stick to the Wilson trimmer. For everything else the Little Crow will save you a bunch of time.

Lastly, there's the consideration of how many cartridges you load for. The Wilson is more expensive up front but case holders are cheap. With the Little Crow you have to buy a different tool for each cartridge. Or, get the one with interchangeable holders, and mess with adjusting the cutter each time. Plus the holders are expensive.
Unread 03-18-2017, 11:37 AM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Oregon
Posts: 334
Re: Anyone use the Trimmer from Little Crow Gunworks?
Yep have a couple work well. Very fast be cool if a guy could buy one for every caliber so you could leave it set up

I have the wft2 model can change out case inserts for different cases
Unread 03-18-2017, 01:32 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,716
Re: Anyone use the Trimmer from Little Crow Gunworks?
Mt, my son has one. He processes .223 by the 1000's and says it is dead on after resizing. Great for plinking rounds in mass quantities for about $80-85.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Unread 03-18-2017, 01:56 PM
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Clarks Fork Valley, Mt
Posts: 110
Re: Anyone use the Trimmer from Little Crow Gunworks?
Thanks for the responses!
It sounds like it's more of a speed advantage than precision?
I don't worry too much about the time it takes- reloading can be kind of a stress reliever so I take it slow anyway.
And it keeps me off the computer....
"Instead of digging through old wounds with a sharp stick to find out why you suck - find out how excellent people do excellent things  and copy their excellence. There are many skilled people willing to share their knowledge. Just shut up and listen."
Les Voth, LRH Online Magazine Dec 2016
