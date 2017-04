Re: Anyone use Lee, RCBS, or Hornady Neck sizing dies?

I have used them all, the only one I would recommend is the Lee collet. The others offer nothing more than a properly set up FL die. Dragging the neck back over the expander is bad for run out.



I do have a Lee Collet and Redding body die for every cartridge except 338 Lapua, that one I use a RCBS FL bushing die.

__________________

Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.