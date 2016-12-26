Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Reloading
Anyone try Superformance in a 6x47 L ?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Reloading
Anyone try Superformance in a 6x47 L ?
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-26-2016, 07:24 PM
jrsolocam
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: ND
Posts: 410
Anyone try Superformance in a 6x47 L ?
It seems to work well in 22-250 & 243.....Thanks.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Reloading bench finish?
|
Help finding loads for 24".300 Weatherby 165-168 grain bullets
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
10:30 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC