Anyone with Quickloads

Need a starting point for a youth elk hunt. Winchester mdl70 ,30/06,22" barrel,
H4895 min30.6 gr - max51.0 gr
150 gr nosler accubond
Fed 215 primers
OAL 2.60 off OGIVE
Win brass
Looking for about 1800 FPS and 1000 Ft Lbs energy @ 300 yds that will keep me in nosler specs at 300 yds more than long enough shot!
Thanks to Quick load I can use some help to find a starting point.[/QUOTE]
I have Quickload and my best advice is to make a workup load and not rely on computer generated guesstimates.
Meaning your better off looking at several manuals and average a start load and work up.
With Quickload you need the case capacity and a chronograph to adjust the burn rate in Quickload to match the chronograph velocity. After this you can get approximate chamber pressure and velocity from Quickload.
In my opinion it is pointless to answer Quickload requests because of insufficient information given.
Yes I understand all of that I'am starting with a under charged load and I do have a chronograph. I live in Los Angles. Ca and it not easy to get to the range to shoot so if I could get as close to my goal of 1800 Fps / 1000 Fp energy @ 300 Yds on paper. I can go out close as possible to my goal and work up from there mimum book load is 46.0 gr@2806 and I'am looking for only a MV of2300 that's 500 Fps under min book load that's where Quickloads can help me out🤔