Re: Anyone with Quickloads Yes I understand all of that I'am starting with a under charged load and I do have a chronograph. I live in Los Angles. Ca and it not easy to get to the range to shoot so if I could get as close to my goal of 1800 Fps / 1000 Fp energy @ 300 Yds on paper. I can go out close as possible to my goal and work up from there mimum book load is 46.0 gr@2806 and I'am looking for only a MV of2300 that's 500 Fps under min book load that's where Quickloads can help me out🤔