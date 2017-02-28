Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


anyone got good reslut with n560 and scenar in 338lm
02-28-2017
anyone got good reslut with n560 and scenar in 338lm
i have a savage in 338lm the 111lrh
only have n560 vihta powder and want to stick with that
not easy to get powders in finland
had some good results but lost nearly all my loaddata.

at the moment i got 300gr scenar but im getting 250 the next time.

if u have recepies please write twis and barrel length
or make/model
