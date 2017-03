Anybody tried the new 145 ELD-X in .270 Win? I have a buddy that I load for and he is wanting to try the new 145 gr eldx. I have always used H4831SC when loading for his rifle with good results.



Has anyone developed a good load with these pills for their .270 Win? If so, share what you have found out during the process as related to what load you settled on, if the bullet likes to be jumped or touching, velocity achieved, etc. Any info would be greatly appreciated.



Thanks,



Crowe