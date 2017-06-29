Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
Reloading
Anybody shooting the Berger 175 Elite Hunter?
#
1
06-29-2017, 07:20 AM
Crowe284
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 190
Anybody shooting the Berger 175 Elite Hunter?
Haven't seen much info on this bullet. Thinking of using it in a 7 saum. Wondering if anyone had any experience with the bullet and if it has been easy to get to shoot.
