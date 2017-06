Anybody shooting 195 EOL in 7SAUM w/ H-1000? Having GA Precision build me a 7saum. I'm wanting to shoot the Berger 195 EOL and going to have chamber throated for this bullet. I'm thinking that H-1000 would be a good powder for this combination and was wandering if anyone was running this combination and had load data and results they would like to share.



Thanks,

Crowe