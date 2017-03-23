Anybody loading the k31? Just ordered the bad ace tactical cantilever , no permanent mod scope mount and a set of hornady dies. Gonna throw a vx-2 on it that i have. I was originally going to sporterize it but with the discovery of these clamp on and bolt on type mounts i can leave it original. I chose the bad ace because it is centered over the bore and im a lefty, so the clamp on type wouldnt allow a good cheel weld for me. This is a 1/2 moa example in select grade condition i bought 10 years ago. I have some gp-11 ammo and a bunch of the grafs/ hornady softpoints but would like to make up some longer range ammo for hunting .Antelope, deer ,ect. Please share any info regarding loads for this wonderful rifle and cartidge. Whether heavy or light loads. Thanx