Another 300 win mag question This spring I would like to work up a load for my new 300 win mag. Primary purpose will be range use, and maybe some 6-700 yard hog/coyote control at the ranch until I'm able to save enough $$ and find enough time for that elk trip I keep telling myself I'm going to take someday.



I will have 40 pieces once fired Winchester brass (after I use the factory Winchester ammo for barrel break in), and I will also have 200 new pieces of Nosler brass. I have plenty of Fed 215s, and I thought I had plenty of RL-22 and 180AB bullets, but I guess I got rid of them when I got rid of my last 300 win mag and forgot. I do have about 250 of the 180 Ballistic Tips, but I have no powder that's really suitable for the caliber in my cabinet.



So- I've some experience with RL-22 and 180gr ABs- shot very well in my last rifle using Winchester brass and I was getting 2985fps. I'm seeing everyone rave about H-1000 and Berger 215s, though, and it has me curious. I am worried about h-1000 powder though because it seems like even with 180 ABs, I may end up having to deal with compressed loads to get velocities over 2800fps with Nosler brass. Stepping up to a 215 Berger seems like it would compress that load even more. RL-22, on the other hand, doesn't seem to take up as much space to reach similar velocities, and with Nosler brass capacity lower in general (based on my very quick and limited research) I'm wondering if this will be the better option, or some of the newer Alliant powder options perhaps.



What say the experts? FYI- the reason I ordered 200 pieces of Nosler brass is not because I like to spend money, but because it was on sale online when I bought it, and it was available (unlike WW, Norma, etc.). I do also have 100 pieces of new WW brass on backorder just for the heck of it, but we'll see if that ever actually materializes.



Thanks for your help!