Another 28 Nosler question.
  #1  
07-07-2017, 03:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: Montrose, CO
Posts: 112
Another 28 Nosler question.
Hey everyone, I'm thinking about building a 28 Nosler off a existing rifle I have. The problem is that is has HS Precision bottom metal and I'm limited to 3.66 of magazine lenght. I think I'm going to be right on the edge of being able to touch the lands with a Sami spec reamer.

I don't want to go thru with this project to find I'm dictated on coal by magazine lenght.
What are you guys touching the lands at? The bullets I'm most interested in are the 180 vid, 180 hybrid and 180 eld-m or 175 eld-x.

Thanks in advance!
  #2  
07-07-2017, 04:15 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Maple Valley, Washington
Posts: 1,004
Re: Another 28 Nosler question.
I have a SAAMI chamber on my 28 Nosler. The 175 ELD-X touches at a COAL of 3.614". The 180 Berger HVLD at 3.604"
