Another 28 Nosler question. Hey everyone, I'm thinking about building a 28 Nosler off a existing rifle I have. The problem is that is has HS Precision bottom metal and I'm limited to 3.66 of magazine lenght. I think I'm going to be right on the edge of being able to touch the lands with a Sami spec reamer.



I don't want to go thru with this project to find I'm dictated on coal by magazine lenght.

What are you guys touching the lands at? The bullets I'm most interested in are the 180 vid, 180 hybrid and 180 eld-m or 175 eld-x.



Thanks in advance!