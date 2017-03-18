|
Re: Annealing Machines
Depending on your budget, research the AMP annealer. It's made in New Zealand, but is now available from Graf&Sons. I have used the gas units and they take time to setup, when changing calibers, using Tempilac to calibrate each time. Which ever you choose, the induction annealer seem to be replacing a lot of the gas torch type. I am using the AMP unit and have found it to be, by far, the most consistent I have used. Neck sizing and FL sizing are spot on and bullet seating is smooth, after annealing.
