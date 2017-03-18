Re: Annealing Machines Quote: Bitis Arietans Originally Posted by



I've seen everything online from homemade jobs to big bucks - $1000 or more

I saw some members that are partial to the induction unit from Fluxeon, The Annie, which is about $500, I suppose I could manage that.



I just don't have the welding skills that may be required for a homemade unit



Does anyone have any strong opinions? 'bout the Annie or others?



Most who have tried it.and found it.lacking did it wrong.



I can attest to the fact that you can certainly feel the difference between work hardened brass and.freshly annealed when seating bullets. Great way to keep neck tension consistent.



I have the garaud. Works.great. set.it.up and.let it.run.



They did not have the induction annealers.when i got.mine. i would give.them a hard look if i were in the.market. Most important.thing.about annealing is it must be done.correctly. to little.and.you have.done nothing, too much and it could be dangerous, inconsistent and again you have.not helped.at.all. Use the tempilaq when setting up your annealerMost who have tried it.and found it.lacking did it wrong.I can attest to the fact that you can certainly feel the difference between work hardened brass and.freshly annealed when seating bullets. Great way to keep neck tension consistent.I have the garaud. Works.great. set.it.up and.let it.run.They did not have the induction annealers.when i got.mine. i would give.them a hard look if i were in the.market.