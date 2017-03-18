Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Annealing Machines
03-18-2017, 03:51 PM
Annealing Machines
It seems to me that you'll definitely get many advantages from annealing... from increased brass life to more consistent sizing.

I've seen everything online from homemade jobs to big bucks - $1000 or more
I saw some members that are partial to the induction unit from Fluxeon, The Annie, which is about $500, I suppose I could manage that.

I just don't have the welding skills that may be required for a homemade unit

Does anyone have any strong opinions? 'bout the Annie or others?

thanks as always
03-18-2017, 04:08 PM
Re: Annealing Machines
It seems to me that you'll definitely get many advantages from annealing... from increased brass life to more consistent sizing.

I've seen everything online from homemade jobs to big bucks - $1000 or more
I saw some members that are partial to the induction unit from Fluxeon, The Annie, which is about $500, I suppose I could manage that.

I just don't have the welding skills that may be required for a homemade unit

Does anyone have any strong opinions? 'bout the Annie or others?

thanks as always
Most important.thing.about annealing is it must be done.correctly. to little.and.you have.done nothing, too much and it could be dangerous, inconsistent and again you have.not helped.at.all. Use the tempilaq when setting up your annealer

Most who have tried it.and found it.lacking did it wrong.

I can attest to the fact that you can certainly feel the difference between work hardened brass and.freshly annealed when seating bullets. Great way to keep neck tension consistent.

I have the garaud. Works.great. set.it.up and.let it.run.

They did not have the induction annealers.when i got.mine. i would give.them a hard look if i were in the.market.
03-18-2017, 04:36 PM
Re: Annealing Machines
I've had good results with Annealeez (annealeez.com), easy to use and under $300
03-18-2017, 04:42 PM
Re: Annealing Machines
Depending on your budget, research the AMP annealer. It's made in New Zealand, but is now available from Graf&Sons. I have used the gas units and they take time to setup, when changing calibers, using Tempilac to calibrate each time. Which ever you choose, the induction annealer seem to be replacing a lot of the gas torch type. I am using the AMP unit and have found it to be, by far, the most consistent I have used. Neck sizing and FL sizing are spot on and bullet seating is smooth, after annealing.
03-18-2017, 05:41 PM
Re: Annealing Machines
I will second the above.

It's a big pill to swallow but I am very pleased with the AMP.

I like the science behind it and the great consistency. They will even test your own brass for free and give you a custom setting.

Dealing with open flame and adjusting time and temperature for different calibers each and every time would have taken the fun out of it.

Couldn't be easier to change calibers on the AMP.

You do need unique pilots and a shell holder for different calibers which adds to cost.

You do need to handle each piece of brass not unlike the Giraud trimmer which is another essential piece of equipment.

Instructions say it will shut down automatically for cooling but that hasn't happened in over 500 case runs in a 68 degree room.

I like it and recommend it highly.
