Annealing, help me deside I have recently been gifted a Lee melting pot and 50lbs of lead so I would like to know if between lead or salt is one a better way to anneal VS the other. I already have a Fluke meter and temp probe so except for a shell holder and salt I can get started annealing brass.



So between molten lead or salt which is better or are they pretty much a wash and I can go with either one. I am aware of the safety concerns of both for use in annealing brass, I'm just trying to find out if one is superior to the other for annealing brass.



Thanks,

DTJager/Art.