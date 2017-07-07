Annealing, help me deside

I have recently been gifted a Lee melting pot and 50lbs of lead so I would like to know if between lead or salt is one a better way to anneal VS the other. I already have a Fluke meter and temp probe so except for a shell holder and salt I can get started annealing brass.
So between molten lead or salt which is better or are they pretty much a wash and I can go with either one. I am aware of the safety concerns of both for use in annealing brass, I'm just trying to find out if one is superior to the other for annealing brass.
talk about a choice between 2 devils. Both will do the job and both can send you to the er .
All I use is a torch, and the lee shell holder for the hand trim in a cordless drill takes about 4 seconds no burns no worries.
But, if you are going to go that route use the lead and make sure you deprime first
Because I don't find ER rooms all that enjoyable (lack of stimulating conversation and so few nurse is seams know how to start and IV first try don't you know) I will give the torch method a try first. I have several hundred pieces of assorted caliber brass I don't need or will ever likely use to learn on and will do so accordingly.