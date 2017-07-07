Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reloading

Annealing, help me deside
I have recently been gifted a Lee melting pot and 50lbs of lead so I would like to know if between lead or salt is one a better way to anneal VS the other. I already have a Fluke meter and temp probe so except for a shell holder and salt I can get started annealing brass.

So between molten lead or salt which is better or are they pretty much a wash and I can go with either one. I am aware of the safety concerns of both for use in annealing brass, I'm just trying to find out if one is superior to the other for annealing brass.

Thanks,
DTJager/Art.
talk about a choice between 2 devils. Both will do the job and both can send you to the er .
All I use is a torch, and the lee shell holder for the hand trim in a cordless drill takes about 4 seconds no burns no worries.
But, if you are going to go that route use the lead and make sure you deprime first
Originally Posted by g0rd0
talk about a choice between 2 devils. Both will do the job and both can send you to the er .
All I use is a torch, and the lee shell holder for the hand trim in a cordless drill takes about 4 seconds no burns no worries.
But, if you are going to go that route use the lead and make sure you deprime first
Because I don't find ER rooms all that enjoyable (lack of stimulating conversation and so few nurse is seams know how to start and IV first try don't you know) I will give the torch method a try first. I have several hundred pieces of assorted caliber brass I don't need or will ever likely use to learn on and will do so accordingly.
DJ, many useful YouTube videos on the torch method.
Originally Posted by Dosh
DJ, many useful YouTube videos on the torch method.
Thanks will be my first stop.
