Reloading
Annealing ?
#
1
05-31-2017, 09:27 AM
calib
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: eastern,wa
Posts: 561
Annealing ?
I have formed down a bunch of brass form .50 cal necks to .338 and and wondering, should I anneal before cream of wheat fire forming or after or both? I do not have an annealer, I have to get it to a buddy that will anneal it for me.
#
2
05-31-2017, 09:28 AM
Rich Coyle
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,678
Re: Annealing ?
Definitely. Otherwise you chance ruptures. Been there. Done that.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
#
3
05-31-2017, 02:55 PM
Mikecr
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2003
Location: NC, oceanfront
Posts: 4,203
Re: Annealing ?
I would anneal before and after necking down. Then fire form.
