Unread 05-31-2017, 09:27 AM
Annealing ?
I have formed down a bunch of brass form .50 cal necks to .338 and and wondering, should I anneal before cream of wheat fire forming or after or both? I do not have an annealer, I have to get it to a buddy that will anneal it for me.
Unread 05-31-2017, 09:28 AM
Re: Annealing ?
Definitely. Otherwise you chance ruptures. Been there. Done that.
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Unread 05-31-2017, 02:55 PM
Re: Annealing ?
I would anneal before and after necking down. Then fire form.
