Allen Precision dies Actually the are Neil Jones dies. I had been reading about the Allen Precision rifles and just had one of those senior moments.



. These dies are awesome. Any out there use them.



I bought them for my portable kit. Have a Harrell combo press.



I got the full length sizing die. This die has a bushing that sizes all the way down including the shoulder. Two bushings are included. Mine have .002 and .003 neck tension. Checking a loaded round and a sized case it is perfect. Easiest die i have ever had for.setting the shoulder bump. Micro adjustable. So easy and fun i took it apart and reset the shoulder bump several times. No donuts with this die.



I got the straight line seater that works with the arbor press side of my combo. Again very well thought out and easy setup. Will soon see how well it compares with my wilson straight line seaters.



I am impressed!