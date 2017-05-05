Advanced loading techniques ????

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



05-05-2017, 06:20 PM
How would you progress in techniques? Right now I am trying multiple powders, starting .5 grain apart. I got some I might try going to .1.

I have lee factory crimp die, I might try that after I get my best group. I hear mixed about it.

Then there is seating depth? Closer to lands? Neck sizing for gun?


Curious how you progress on tuning your loads. I am keeping busy with different bullets and powder I want to try for now. I want to have 2 powders and 2 bullets that work, in case ever a shortage or such. Plus, maybe one bullet will just be better.
05-05-2017, 07:11 PM
Are you gunna chrono your loads? I have found seating depth (distance to lands) to have the most impact on accuracy followed by powder charge. I will try a large range of seating depth from .200 jump to .005 jam(CAUTION) in around 20 or 30 tho increments.
If you find a powder charge that has a markedly lower SD on the chrono than you can play with seating depth, then go back to moving powder charge .1 gr if you want. Or go back to moving seating depth in 2 tho increments to fine tune group size.

Then, if compelled, try different primers and neck tension combinations if you are trying to get single digit SD
I resisted buying a chrono for a long time, but finally broke down and bought one and realized how much of the story I was missing on paper alone.
05-05-2017, 10:21 PM
It's on my list, but not sure this year or not. I want a spotting scope, to save all the walking.
05-05-2017, 10:44 PM
I start by doing a low charge break in with 12 round, then FL size and reload usually five rounds a grain apart on most of the stuff build, bullet sated .006 into the lands and I shoot these looking for the top end pressure, once I know that I pick a mid range load and load up a seating depth test. Three rounds each .010, .020, .030 and .040 of the lands and I shoot these, each set shot fast to stay on one condition, usually the bullets I use I don't have to seat deep and that covers it.
After I have the seating depth nailed I load three rounds every half grain in the upper pressure range, also shot fast per group to avoid condition changes.
This will usually get me quickly to a half moa or better load, if im on a three round load I like I'll load five and shoot them at the 1000 yards to prove it's a good load, if I'm wanting to max out accuracy I'll load another seating depth and check .004 on each side of where I ended up, will also do .2 gr of powder on either side if I want but these will be shot at 300 yards because by then we're usually shooting small.
Very rarely will I shoot over 50 rounds to dial in on a long range load.
I've never crimped precision rounds and I abandoned neck sizing because it doesn't work as consistent as FL sizing.
