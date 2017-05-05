Re: Advanced loading techniques ???? I start by doing a low charge break in with 12 round, then FL size and reload usually five rounds a grain apart on most of the stuff build, bullet sated .006 into the lands and I shoot these looking for the top end pressure, once I know that I pick a mid range load and load up a seating depth test. Three rounds each .010, .020, .030 and .040 of the lands and I shoot these, each set shot fast to stay on one condition, usually the bullets I use I don't have to seat deep and that covers it.

After I have the seating depth nailed I load three rounds every half grain in the upper pressure range, also shot fast per group to avoid condition changes.

This will usually get me quickly to a half moa or better load, if im on a three round load I like I'll load five and shoot them at the 1000 yards to prove it's a good load, if I'm wanting to max out accuracy I'll load another seating depth and check .004 on each side of where I ended up, will also do .2 gr of powder on either side if I want but these will be shot at 300 yards because by then we're usually shooting small.

Very rarely will I shoot over 50 rounds to dial in on a long range load.

I've never crimped precision rounds and I abandoned neck sizing because it doesn't work as consistent as FL sizing.

