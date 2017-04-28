Accurate 4350 Gang,



I hit four local shops yesterday hunting for H4350 and none had any in stock and none knew when they might get some.



Sportsman's Warehouse had some Accurate 4350, so after talking to their resident reloading expert, I purchased a pound. (I have had outstanding success with A2200 in my bolt action 7.62x39, but that is my only experience with Accurate Powders.)



Anyway, has anyone loaded A4350 for a .243 Win....with 95-115 Berger Bullets?



Looks like 60k psi is the max.... and the Accurate Loading Data shows 38.4 gr is the max for a 100gr Sierra SBT....getting just over 2,900 fps.



Currently I am shooting, with stability, the Berger 105 VLD. (9.125 twist at 6,200 feet elevation)



Suppose I should just work up some rounds for 36gr, 37gr, 38gr and maybe a 39gr and go see what they do. But if anyone has any personal knowledge....I am all ears.



Anyone have any experience with this powder????





Just for comparison.....The Hodgdon Website shows the following max loads:



H4350 - 37.5gr - 2,799 fps - 105gr H Amax - 49,500 CUP

IMR4350 - 40.2gr - 2,870 fps - 105 H Amax - 50,800 CUP







......