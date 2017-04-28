Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Accurate 4350
Unread 04-28-2017, 09:41 AM
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Colorado
Posts: 31
Accurate 4350
Gang,

I hit four local shops yesterday hunting for H4350 and none had any in stock and none knew when they might get some.

Sportsman's Warehouse had some Accurate 4350, so after talking to their resident reloading expert, I purchased a pound. (I have had outstanding success with A2200 in my bolt action 7.62x39, but that is my only experience with Accurate Powders.)

Anyway, has anyone loaded A4350 for a .243 Win....with 95-115 Berger Bullets?

Looks like 60k psi is the max.... and the Accurate Loading Data shows 38.4 gr is the max for a 100gr Sierra SBT....getting just over 2,900 fps.

Currently I am shooting, with stability, the Berger 105 VLD. (9.125 twist at 6,200 feet elevation)

Suppose I should just work up some rounds for 36gr, 37gr, 38gr and maybe a 39gr and go see what they do. But if anyone has any personal knowledge....I am all ears.

Anyone have any experience with this powder????


Just for comparison.....The Hodgdon Website shows the following max loads:

H4350 - 37.5gr - 2,799 fps - 105gr H Amax - 49,500 CUP
IMR4350 - 40.2gr - 2,870 fps - 105 H Amax - 50,800 CUP



Unread 04-28-2017, 10:21 AM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,811
Re: Accurate 4350
Big, the new IMR Enduron 4451 is between IMR4350 and H4350 on the burn rate chart. It is temp stable and I've used it with equal results to H4350. I've found it available just about everywhere here. Always start lower and work up with a new powder. It runs a couple dollars more than the IMR4350, but available. Good luck
