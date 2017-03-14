Re: Accuracy Nodes for 6.5 Creedmoor Quote: Lpart Originally Posted by Just got my new rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor and wondering what you have found the accuracy nodes for this round to be for the 140 gr size bullets. The nodes will depend on your rifle, barrel, powder, bullets, seating depth, etc. the only way to know for sure is to go to the reloading book and find a staring point. Try loading at least three rounds at or near the lower powder values and more three round lots increasing the charge by 0.5 grain increments up to at least the maximum charge. Shoot them and the results should tell you about where the nodes are and refine from there.