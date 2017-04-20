Re: Accuracy loss in fired brass - 30 Nosler ? Quote: Broz Originally Posted by Ok, this is a new one on me. But out of the bag, new, unsized, unfired, Nosler brass is shooting noticeably better groups that once fired after I size it.



The head space is actually a wee bit tight on a few of the new and they still shoot tighter.



I tried dropping a bushing size to no avail. Seating pressure feels the same and is smooth with both new and fired / sized.



I did notice a slight increase in pressure with the once fired so dropped a gain of powder and no change.



I am using Redding S type bushing dies.



Shoulders on my sized brass are being pushed back .002" from zero head space.



Could it be the rifle likes the brass to fit with zero head space? Haven't tried that. But the new unfired brass is at zero or +.001" I would say.



Confused on this one. Just when I thought I was about done, it all went to crap.



Thanks for any help.



Jeff

Why are you pushing the shoulders back 0.002" if the cases fit the chamber?



You don't need to move the shoulders unless the bolt is too hard to close.



