Accuracy loss in fired brass - 30 Nosler ?
04-20-2017, 08:52 AM
Accuracy loss in fired brass - 30 Nosler ?
Ok, this is a new one on me. But out of the bag, new, unsized, unfired, Nosler brass is shooting noticeably better groups that once fired after I size it.

The head space is actually a wee bit tight on a few of the new and they still shoot tighter.

I tried dropping a bushing size to no avail. Seating pressure feels the same and is smooth with both new and fired / sized.

I did notice a slight increase in pressure with the once fired so dropped a gain of powder and no change.

I am using Redding S type bushing dies.

Shoulders on my sized brass are being pushed back .002" from zero head space.

Could it be the rifle likes the brass to fit with zero head space? Haven't tried that. But the new unfired brass is at zero or +.001" I would say.

Confused on this one. Just when I thought I was about done, it all went to crap.

Thanks for any help.

Jeff
04-20-2017, 10:46 AM
Re: Accuracy loss in fired brass - 30 Nosler ?
Originally Posted by Broz
Ok, this is a new one on me. But out of the bag, new, unsized, unfired, Nosler brass is shooting noticeably better groups that once fired after I size it.

The head space is actually a wee bit tight on a few of the new and they still shoot tighter.

I tried dropping a bushing size to no avail. Seating pressure feels the same and is smooth with both new and fired / sized.

I did notice a slight increase in pressure with the once fired so dropped a gain of powder and no change.

I am using Redding S type bushing dies.

Shoulders on my sized brass are being pushed back .002" from zero head space.

Could it be the rifle likes the brass to fit with zero head space? Haven't tried that. But the new unfired brass is at zero or +.001" I would say.

Confused on this one. Just when I thought I was about done, it all went to crap.

Thanks for any help.

Jeff

Why are you pushing the shoulders back 0.002" if the cases fit the chamber?

You don't need to move the shoulders unless the bolt is too hard to close.

Let the case fill out the chamber to fit perfectly.
04-20-2017, 10:46 AM
Re: Accuracy loss in fired brass - 30 Nosler ?
Is this a new rifle. Have you used other brass before or is it only with the Nosler brass that this happens. Have you checked your run out on the resized cases. Reason I mention the run out is because I had the same thing happen to me with one of my rifles and run out induced in the sizing was causing my problem.
04-20-2017, 11:08 AM
Re: Accuracy loss in fired brass - 30 Nosler ?
Originally Posted by cape cove
Is this a new rifle. Have you used other brass before or is it only with the Nosler brass that this happens. Have you checked your run out on the resized cases.
New rifle, new 30 Nosler brass. I believe this is all that is available for brass right now.

TIR in my sized brass is averaging .0005" with a few going .001"

Thanks
04-20-2017, 11:12 AM
Re: Accuracy loss in fired brass - 30 Nosler ?
Originally Posted by CatShooter
Why are you pushing the shoulders back 0.002" if the cases fit the chamber?

You don't need to move the shoulders unless the bolt is too hard to close.

Let the case fill out the chamber to fit perfectly.
I measure, and also going by feel with firing pin assembly removed. I am only bumping the shoulder back .002" from a true zero head space. Anything longer than zero results in drag during bolt closure. This is a tried and true method I have used with all my precision rifles. But the new brass is at zero HS or +.001. So I just sized some for zero HS and will shoot them.

Thanks
Jeff
04-20-2017, 11:17 AM
Re: Accuracy loss in fired brass - 30 Nosler ?
It's a little weird to see a pressure increase in resized fire formed cases. In my experience it has generally been the opposite. What ever is happening the answer may lie here. I would do alot of measuring between the virgin brass and the fired/sized ones.Just a suggestion.
04-20-2017, 11:26 AM
Re: Accuracy loss in fired brass - 30 Nosler ?
Originally Posted by cape cove
It's a little weird to see a pressure increase in resized fire formed cases. In my experience it has generally been the opposite. What ever is happening the answer may lie here. I would do alot of measuring between the virgin brass and the fired/sized ones.Just a suggestion.
I have often seen a slight increase in pressure / velocity with fully formed cases. I did expect it. But not this much. I am dropping back on charge weights to see if accuracy returns. Bore was cleaned also. Rifle shoots well cleaned with new brass too. I will chrono later to see where we are at.

I have tested volume H2O weights from fire formed to new and found FF brass has .6 gr more volume. That is normal I believe. I measured the shoulder set back many times on many cases. Measured above web and at shoulder. All looks good. The only differences I can detect is head space and .001 of neck tension.

Thanks for all suggestions. I will report back as I strive to figure it out.

Jeff
