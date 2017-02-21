Acceptable variance/runout???

1. I'm looking for opinions on what are the best steps and things to do for good accuracy without going into a full benchrest process of reloading and what are acceptable variances
from cartridge to cartridge?
I'm not familiar with "acceptable variances". At least if there's a standard I haven't seen it published. My own standards are .001 -002, Don't overlook the fact that new brass has a tendency to spring back and, as the brass gets older and work hardened it will spring back less.
2. I cleaned the die and it was back on. So my question is, is this good or can it be better?
This suggests to me that you're using too much case lube and leaving residue in the die; probably collecting in the shoulder taper. I stopped using the wax that goes on with a finger swipe because it was too difficult to apply a consistent amount. I'd recommend one of these for lubing cases:
Redding Case Lube Pad with Lube: https://www.midwayusa.com/product/36...-case-lube-pad
RCBS Case Lube Pad: https://www.midwayusa.com/product/77...-case-lube-pad
RCBS Case Lube: https://www.midwayusa.com/product/14...-lube-2-liquid
I get a much better "feel" for how much lube is on the case, the RCBS lube is water soluble so it comes off in the sonic cleaner.
3. I'd like to see no more than .001 variance if that's realistic?
You claim not to be an obsessive reloader. But if you want to hold your tolerances to the .001 standard you certainly are one of us. Is it realistic? Sure it is. But it's a lot of work, a lot of measuring and remeasuring, sizing and resizing, tedious activity.
4. I did notice that some I resized went pretty smooth others felt sort of "gritty" and like they somewhat hung up
The "gritty" feeling in the die can be caused by excess lube and, oddly enough, not enough lube. As long as your cases and dies are impeccably clean I wouldn't worry about it being anything else.
5. I lube each case by hand being pretty particular so I don't think it's a lubing issue. I guess I don't know what I could do to get the variance smaller?
