Acceptable variance/runout??? View First Unread Display Modes 1 02-21-2017, 09:39 AM Lonewolf74 Junior Member Join Date: May 2016 Posts: 27 Acceptable variance/runout??? I'm a hunter first and foremost so I'm not looking to really get into benchrest like methods of reloading, however I am a little bit of a perfectionist and strive to be as accurate as I can. So with that said I'm looking for opinions on what are the best steps and things to do for good accuracy without going into a full benchrest process of reloading and what are acceptable variances from cartridge to cartridge?



I've started with Forster FL and seater die set for my 243 and I resized about 30 case's last night using hornady unique (wax like) case lube and a rock chucker supreme press. Using the hornady case gage that attaches to a caliper I measured every case and had about .003 variance within the batch but the majority was right at 1.6215. I had 2 in a row get just a tad short so I cleaned the die and it was back on. So my question is, is this good or can it be better? I'd like to see no more than .001 variance if that's realistic?



I do have the die set to where the shell holder makes firm contact with the die. I did notice that some I resized went pretty smooth others felt sort of "gritty" and like they somewhat hung up as I resized but most still came out right on even when they felt this way. I lube each case by hand being pretty particular so I don't think it's a lubing issue. I guess I don't know what I could do to get the variance smaller?



The other thing that has me a little puzzled is I first set out to set the die to where it would bump the shoulder about .001 from the fired size. However the fired size of my case's are 1.6215-1.6225 with most being 1.6215. So this means I'm really not bumping the shoulder at all on most cases, most go in and come out 1.6215 and I can't adjust the die to bump more cus it's bottomed out on the shell holder. So is there something wrong or do I have a tighter chamber or what could this mean? 2 02-21-2017, 12:31 PM rcoody Gold Member Join Date: Jul 2015 Posts: 819 Re: Acceptable variance/runout??? First you are measuring shoulder bump not runout.



Lube the inside of your necks



Does the press cam over or is the die just touching the shell holder?



You shouldn't have to screw the die down to the shell holder to get a 1 thousandth shoulder bump. May have a short chamber or long die. 3 02-21-2017, 01:20 PM FearNoWind Platinum Member Join Date: Jul 2012 Location: North Central Valley California Posts: 2,187 Re: Acceptable variance/runout??? what are acceptable variances from cartridge to cartridge?







I'm not familiar with "acceptable variances". At least if there's a standard I haven't seen it published. My own standards are .001 -002, Don't overlook the fact that new brass has a tendency to spring back and, as the brass gets older and work hardened it will spring back less.



2. I cleaned the die and it was back on. So my question is, is this good or can it be better?



This suggests to me that you're using too much case lube and leaving residue in the die; probably collecting in the shoulder taper. I stopped using the wax that goes on with a finger swipe because it was too difficult to apply a consistent amount. I'd recommend one of these for lubing cases:



Redding Case Lube Pad with Lube: https://www.midwayusa.com/product/36...-case-lube-pad



RCBS Case Lube Pad: https://www.midwayusa.com/product/77...-case-lube-pad





RCBS Case Lube: https://www.midwayusa.com/product/14...-lube-2-liquid



I get a much better "feel" for how much lube is on the case, the RCBS lube is water soluble so it comes off in the sonic cleaner.



3. I'd like to see no more than .001 variance if that's realistic?



You claim not to be an obsessive reloader. But if you want to hold your tolerances to the .001 standard you certainly are one of us. Is it realistic? Sure it is. But it's a lot of work, a lot of measuring and remeasuring, sizing and resizing, tedious activity.



4. I did notice that some I resized went pretty smooth others felt sort of "gritty" and like they somewhat hung up



The "gritty" feeling in the die can be caused by excess lube and, oddly enough, not enough lube. As long as your cases and dies are impeccably clean I wouldn't worry about it being anything else.



5. I lube each case by hand being pretty particular so I don't think it's a lubing issue. I guess I don't know what I could do to get the variance smaller?



