Acceptable Tolerances in Reloading I really enjoy reloading for hunting purposes. Dont get me wrong I love a good ragged clover hole in the paper at the range but I dont shoot competitive long range. I dont sort my brass or bullets as long as they are all from the same lot and not completely out of whack but do notice small differences in measurements when bumping shoulders back and seating bullets.



I typically only shoulder bump and try to bump them back somewhere between .0015 to .002 but usually end up with a spread much greater than this .0005 range, sometimes maybe more along the lines of a .003 range. Im assuming this is just differences in the actual brass form one case to another.



When I seat bullets I try to get them .015 to .02 off the lands but usually end up with anywhere from about .005 to .025 due to bullet variations.



My gun shoots about .75 MOA with these loads which is plenty good for me and hunting. Im sure I might be able to shave a little more off if I tried to control these variations more. I was just wondering what tolerances are acceptable to you guys when loading? Are these excessive?



I have a microseater die so could set it to seat high every time, measure, and then just adjust it downward for each round for the final seating depth and Im sure I could stay with a .003-.005 range pretty easily but that would add a lot of time to the loading process and Im not sure what I would gain from it ?



Sizing is completely different and Im not sure I could improve my control over that unless I really starting annealing every third shot or so which might improve consistency of the brass but Im not even sure that would do it? Way too much trouble to adjust a sizing die differently for each case.



I read on here what someone posts that they bump shoulders back to .0010 or seat bullets at .01 off the lands. Are they doing this consistently for the entire batch of all 50, 100, or more cases or are they having an acceptable range like I get?