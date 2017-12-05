Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reloading

Acceptable Powder Charge variance
Unread 05-12-2017, 12:18 PM
Acceptable Powder Charge variance
I have an RCBS chargemaster system as well as a gempro 250. Had the gempro first, but it was so slow, and so finicky, I decided to get the chargemaster, even though it is +/- 1/10th instead of the 2/100th like the gempro.

Now I find myself weighing charges from the chargemaster and then checking them on the gempro...not sure I have helped myself here, as the gempro is kinda flighty and very slow, but there it is.

So my question is, how much of a charge weight difference is important/critical? Am I obsessing over something that I'll never see in terms of actual performance by getting every charge down to the .02 range by double weighing?

I should note, I am not a competitor of any kind. I do take classes to be able to shoot long, but that is for hunting purposes, not competing.

Thanks!
Unread 05-12-2017, 12:43 PM
Re: Acceptable Powder Charge variance
Your developed load tells you what matters.
Don't defeat yourself with generalizations of hunting -vs- competitive accuracy. No matter the shooting, accuracy is the most powerful of attributes.
Unread 05-12-2017, 12:45 PM
Re: Acceptable Powder Charge variance
Am interested in this as well and have subscribed. I weigh every rifle charge as a safety precaution if nothing else.

I have a PACT powder dispenser & scale but use a RCBS 10-10 and 5-0-5 to double check accuracy of every other charge. I set my accuracy standard at +/- 1/10 a grain or less. Although I don't know if this statement has any truth to it, but I have read often the smaller the case capacity the more critical powder charge weight consistentcy becomes.
Unread 05-12-2017, 01:02 PM
Re: Acceptable Powder Charge variance
There are many things that affect it. And many are not predictable up front.
Unread 05-12-2017, 04:57 PM
Re: Acceptable Powder Charge variance
Your developed load tells you what matters.
Don't defeat yourself with generalizations of hunting -vs- competitive accuracy. No matter the shooting, accuracy is the most powerful of attributes.
Mike was spot on here. If you've done your homework and are in your nose of where the barrel wants to be there will be a more forgiving side to things. Your node will determine how much more powder will be acceptable to the speed of ur bullet. The node I shoot in all my barrels have a Lull where for each tenth up I go speed does not increase as quickly until you slide out of the node. This allows a higher margin of error with a smaller impact per powder throw.

It depends on where you are in the node. High side middle or low side to determine how forgiving it is. Also. What does a tenth do? 20 fps? 50fps? Are u shooting 100 yards or 3200 yards? These are the things to consider. We wouldn't be doing this if we didn't care about accuracy! Shoot straight! Life's short.
