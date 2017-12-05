Acceptable Powder Charge variance I have an RCBS chargemaster system as well as a gempro 250. Had the gempro first, but it was so slow, and so finicky, I decided to get the chargemaster, even though it is +/- 1/10th instead of the 2/100th like the gempro.



Now I find myself weighing charges from the chargemaster and then checking them on the gempro...not sure I have helped myself here, as the gempro is kinda flighty and very slow, but there it is.



So my question is, how much of a charge weight difference is important/critical? Am I obsessing over something that I'll never see in terms of actual performance by getting every charge down to the .02 range by double weighing?



I should note, I am not a competitor of any kind. I do take classes to be able to shoot long, but that is for hunting purposes, not competing.



Thanks!