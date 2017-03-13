Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


95 tmk
Unread 03-13-2017, 08:33 PM
95 tmk
Who's running the 95 grain TMK in 243 and does it like IMR 4350?
I'm running a factory Savage 10 1-9.25".
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
Unread 03-13-2017, 09:20 PM
Re: 95 tmk
I haven't run any because they won't stabilize completely in my 9.125 twist. I would try IMR 4350 or IMR 4451 with them. That is my go to powders for bullets under 100gr and over 65gr in the .243, good luck!
Jerry "JUD" B. Bauduin
Remington Man
Shoot small, miss small. Or shoot small and hit small!
