90s Jarrett 280AI load question and help Hi guys - I picked up a mid 90s Jarrett 280AI from an older gentleman and he still had quite a bit ammo from Jarrett that was custom tuned and loaded for the rifle. Have a couple of questions....



1. The ammo looks fine but is over 20yrs old...thoughts on shooting it?



2. The load Jarrett worked up is not a powder im seeing many, if any, recommend using in a 280ai. He loaded up 100 rounds from 270 brass using 50.5 gr of IMR 4064, Fed 210M over Nosler Solid Base. The 4064 seems like a hot powder to use for 280ai but Jarrett did load it and recommend it. Was this just best choice back in mid 90s?



Thanks and very excited to see what this rifle will do!



Jason