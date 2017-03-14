Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 90s Jarrett 280AI load question and help
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

90s Jarrett 280AI load question and help
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-14-2017, 08:08 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 32
90s Jarrett 280AI load question and help
Hi guys - I picked up a mid 90s Jarrett 280AI from an older gentleman and he still had quite a bit ammo from Jarrett that was custom tuned and loaded for the rifle. Have a couple of questions....

1. The ammo looks fine but is over 20yrs old...thoughts on shooting it?

2. The load Jarrett worked up is not a powder im seeing many, if any, recommend using in a 280ai. He loaded up 100 rounds from 270 brass using 50.5 gr of IMR 4064, Fed 210M over Nosler Solid Base. The 4064 seems like a hot powder to use for 280ai but Jarrett did load it and recommend it. Was this just best choice back in mid 90s?

Thanks and very excited to see what this rifle will do!

Jason
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 95 tmk | Below starting charge weight? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:35 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC