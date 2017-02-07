7mm weatherby 160gr or 150 I'm running out of 150gr Nosler solid bases. I just loaded some 160gr A frames and got the best groups around 73 grains of H100 doing 2950fps mv. Grouping 1-1/2" I wasn't to happy. As I increased up to 75 my groups got worse with 100 fps faster mv. I have read that with 160gr bullets and 1:10 twist and weatherby free bore that the accuracy could improve again driving them faster.



The 150gr solid bases group sub Moa at 100 yards and 3200fps mv.



I've killed several moose with those 150s and plan on some elk too. Should I give up and go back reload some 150gr partitions/accubinds or sciroccos?