Re: 7mm STW Saga continues what is your rifle?? is a factory remmy??



Some rifles just don't like heavy bullets... my stw is one rifle I have a time with using heavy bullets... It likes a 140 ab and rl25 with a 215...

most everything heavier than 150 grain bullets does this shoot like crap thing... my rifle has a 8" twist shilen on it bought by my and installed locally... the twist is verified too... I am still working with heavy bullets in the rifle but have it sighted it for and plan to hunt with the 140 ab's...



Counter that with my factory 7rum lh lss with a 9'"ish twist factory pipe shooting 1/2 moa with sierra 180's and hornady 175's...