7mm STW Saga continues
  #1  
02-04-2017, 06:55 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Camden south carolina
Posts: 58
7mm STW Saga continues
Here is where I am at.
Tried 175 grain Sierra Match Kings with H-4831 SC 1.5-2.5 MOA
Tried 175 grain Nosler Accubonds LR with H-1000 1.5-2.0 MOA
Tried 180 grain Berger VLD with H-1000 1.5-3.0 MOA

Shot 3 other guns today and shot .5 MOA with all of them. Checked Scope bases, rings, cleaned the rifle before each range session.

Looks like my brass is getting a gouge while feeding from the mag or from chamber mouth
And i cannot get any decent groups?
Should i try another bullet powder combination? Should i seek a gunsmiths help?

Really at a loss. I have never had a rilfe i could hand load and get sub MOA
    #2  
    02-04-2017, 07:09 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2010
    Location: Kansas
    Posts: 572
    Re: 7mm STW Saga continues
    I looked back at another thread of yours. If this were mine I would pick the 73.5 H1000 180 Bergers and do the recommended seating depth test.
      #3  
    02-04-2017, 07:15 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2012
    Posts: 4,149
    Re: 7mm STW Saga continues
    what is your rifle?? is a factory remmy??

    Some rifles just don't like heavy bullets... my stw is one rifle I have a time with using heavy bullets... It likes a 140 ab and rl25 with a 215...
    most everything heavier than 150 grain bullets does this shoot like crap thing... my rifle has a 8" twist shilen on it bought by my and installed locally... the twist is verified too... I am still working with heavy bullets in the rifle but have it sighted it for and plan to hunt with the 140 ab's...

    Counter that with my factory 7rum lh lss with a 9'"ish twist factory pipe shooting 1/2 moa with sierra 180's and hornady 175's...
      #4  
    02-04-2017, 08:46 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2013
    Location: Camden south carolina
    Posts: 58
    Re: 7mm STW Saga continues
    It is a factory remington. 26 inch barrel with muzzle break. I will give seating depth a shot with 73.0 and 73.5 charges. Then I guess I'm going down to 140 grain bullets for a try. By the time I find the best charge I will need a new barrel. Lol.
      #5  
    02-04-2017, 09:52 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2016
    Posts: 6
    Re: 7mm STW Saga continues
    I have a factory 7STW like yours. It will shoot .5 or less @ 100 yds with 150 CT bullets. My load workup with 175 LRAB with R25 became tighter as I worked up to book max. It will shoot 3 shots into 2" at 200yd. With some careful adjustments it might shoot a little better. My rifle is a DBM with the black plastic stock. Is your rifle in the original stock? I have been thinking about a stock replacement.
      #6  
    02-04-2017, 10:07 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2010
    Location: Kansas
    Posts: 572
    Re: 7mm STW Saga continues
    When I said seating depth test in meant Bergers seating depth test. Change the seating depth .040 at a time until you find what it likes.
      #7  
    02-04-2017, 10:24 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2016
    Posts: 6
    Re: 7mm STW Saga continues
    My rifle has almost .2" of freebore. In my tests from 3.6 (book length) to 3.688(mag max) it seemed to have no effect. I'm not trying to say that the other posters advice is wrong. In this rifle it just seemed to have no effect. Just trying to help from the experiences I've had with a similar rifle.
