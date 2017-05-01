7mm STW OCW test help I went to the range today to do a OCW test for my 7mm STW. I had some issues and knew some of the vets here could help point me in the correct direction

The test recipe range and specifics:

168 grain Nosler Accubond Long Range

H1000 Powder

Winchester Large Rifle Magnum primers

Powder Range 77.4-79.5 grains

Seated to 3.600



I started the round robin and got to the 79.2 rounds and the 1st 3 of them didnt go off. They have powder and the primers were struck. I also had a couple of the 79.5 and one 78.0 that didnt go off either. I am not sure if it is bad primers or no ignition or what?

Below are the pictures. I don't think any of these initial charges proved much so far.

What say you? I appreciate any and all feedback. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











