7mm STW OCW test help
Unread 01-05-2017, 03:28 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Camden south carolina
Posts: 41
7mm STW OCW test help
I went to the range today to do a OCW test for my 7mm STW. I had some issues and knew some of the vets here could help point me in the correct direction
The test recipe range and specifics:
168 grain Nosler Accubond Long Range
H1000 Powder
Winchester Large Rifle Magnum primers
Powder Range 77.4-79.5 grains
Seated to 3.600

I started the round robin and got to the 79.2 rounds and the 1st 3 of them didnt go off. They have powder and the primers were struck. I also had a couple of the 79.5 and one 78.0 that didnt go off either. I am not sure if it is bad primers or no ignition or what?
Below are the pictures. I don't think any of these initial charges proved much so far.
What say you? I appreciate any and all feedback.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
7mm STW OCW test help-77.4-grains.jpg   7mm STW OCW test help-77.7-grains.jpg  

7mm STW OCW test help-78.0-grains.jpg   7mm STW OCW test help-78.3-grains.jpg  

7mm STW OCW test help-78.6-grains.jpg   7mm STW OCW test help-78.9-grains.jpg  

    Unread 01-05-2017, 03:30 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2013
    Location: Camden south carolina
    Posts: 41
    Re: 7mm STW OCW test help
    Here are 3 other targets.
    The one with no writing were 3 fouler shots with 78.0 grains.
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    7mm STW OCW test help-79.2-grains.jpg   7mm STW OCW test help-79.5-grains.jpg  

    7mm STW OCW test help-78.0-grains.jpg  
