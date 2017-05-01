7mm STW OCW test help

I went to the range today to do a OCW test for my 7mm STW. I had some issues and knew some of the vets here could help point me in the correct direction
The test recipe range and specifics:
168 grain Nosler Accubond Long Range
H1000 Powder
Winchester Large Rifle Magnum primers
Powder Range 77.4-79.5 grains
Seated to 3.600
I started the round robin and got to the 79.2 rounds and the 1st 3 of them didnt go off. They have powder and the primers were struck. I also had a couple of the 79.5 and one 78.0 that didnt go off either. I am not sure if it is bad primers or no ignition or what?
Below are the pictures. I don't think any of these initial charges proved much so far.
What say you? I appreciate any and all feedback.