I wish someone would enlighten me to their success story of load development for the 7mm RUM. I have given up trying to find a load for this cartridge. The Remington Premier loads with the 140gr bullet, shot great in my rifle, and I just decided to spend the bucks and forget it, but, Remington has ceased production on the 7mm RUM cartridges, and will not give me the data. At the price of the other manufacturers loads, I am not willing to drop the money to experiment with them. If I cannot find a load, I am probably going to rebarrel to another caliber. I do not want to go to a heavier bullet, as all of my shots are under 400 yards, and I like having a fast flat load.
Here's what I did for my 7RUM (shot softball-sized groups at 100 yards)... I took the rifle to my gunsmith, had him remove the stock, blueprint the action, bed it all into a new HS Precision stock, and give it a RUM-ectomy... We gave it a transplant with a 7mm STW barrel. Being that the action was originally a RUM action (feed rails have already been opened from the factory), I'm thinking about building a .28 Nosler out of it, just to diversify my 7mm collection, since I already have another 7mm STW that shoots amazing.
Mine shot 3" groups, too. Took it to Ray Perry. He went through it, and finished with piller bedding it. It was already in a fiberglass stock, as it was a RMEF edition. It sho the factory ammo great, after that. Still have not been able to load for it.
