7mm RUM I wish someone would enlighten me to their success story of load development for the 7mm RUM. I have given up trying to find a load for this cartridge. The Remington Premier loads with the 140gr bullet, shot great in my rifle, and I just decided to spend the bucks and forget it, but, Remington has ceased production on the 7mm RUM cartridges, and will not give me the data. At the price of the other manufacturers loads, I am not willing to drop the money to experiment with them. If I cannot find a load, I am probably going to rebarrel to another caliber. I do not want to go to a heavier bullet, as all of my shots are under 400 yards, and I like having a fast flat load.