     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page 7mm RSAUM questions?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

7mm RSAUM questions?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 11:56 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 74
7mm RSAUM questions?
I rarely post here but I have read almost every thread I can find and I still have some issues. I had SAC build me a new 7mm SAUM on a long action and using a proof barrel. It's throated for the 180 Berger and it shoots them lights out but I am seeing pressure signs with H8831sc with only 58.5 grains and H1000 at 61.5 grains. I am using Nosler brass necked down from 300 SAUM and I have turned the necks to .319 which is what I was told to do. The best I can do is 2750fps before pressure signs which makes no sense to me. I have checked everything I know to check and read every post I can find but not sure what is going on. I use 215 primers in all loads and I am .010 off the lands according to my OAL gauge. I have no issues closing the bolt which makes me think I am OK on the brass prep but maybe not?
I am considering switching to H4350 to see if I can get it to have some velocity. I'm sure it something simple I am missing but I figured I would ask.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 338LM Pressure Signs? | 243AI 115 Berger »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:04 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC