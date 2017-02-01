7mm RSAUM questions? I rarely post here but I have read almost every thread I can find and I still have some issues. I had SAC build me a new 7mm SAUM on a long action and using a proof barrel. It's throated for the 180 Berger and it shoots them lights out but I am seeing pressure signs with H8831sc with only 58.5 grains and H1000 at 61.5 grains. I am using Nosler brass necked down from 300 SAUM and I have turned the necks to .319 which is what I was told to do. The best I can do is 2750fps before pressure signs which makes no sense to me. I have checked everything I know to check and read every post I can find but not sure what is going on. I use 215 primers in all loads and I am .010 off the lands according to my OAL gauge. I have no issues closing the bolt which makes me think I am OK on the brass prep but maybe not?

I am considering switching to H4350 to see if I can get it to have some velocity. I'm sure it something simple I am missing but I figured I would ask.