7mm RM Fed 215 vs CCI 250 primers- pressure problems Hi Guys,



I'm trying to figure out what's causing the primer pockets on my 7RM to expand after only 2 firings such that the primers start showing gas leaks and falling out after firing.



That I know, is a potential sign of a pressure problem I changed from Fed 215 to CCI 250 mag primers.



IMR4831 (all from same bottle), 140gr TTSX - I dropped the charge from 62.9 with Federal 215s where there were no problems before to 62.3 with CCI 250 where there were 75% a stiff bolt and blown primers to 61.0 of where 1 of 3 blew it's primer. 59.5 didn't blow any.



Has anyone seen such dramatic differences by changing from Fed to CCIs? Actually, I'm not sure if it's the primers doing it or something else. But something has changed over time to cause this.



Interestingly, during this period Barnes lowered their max loads from 63.0 to 59.5 in 3 steps.