7mm RM Fed 215 vs CCI 250 primers- pressure problems
Hi Guys,

I'm trying to figure out what's causing the primer pockets on my 7RM to expand after only 2 firings such that the primers start showing gas leaks and falling out after firing.

That I know, is a potential sign of a pressure problem I changed from Fed 215 to CCI 250 mag primers.

IMR4831 (all from same bottle), 140gr TTSX - I dropped the charge from 62.9 with Federal 215s where there were no problems before to 62.3 with CCI 250 where there were 75% a stiff bolt and blown primers to 61.0 of where 1 of 3 blew it's primer. 59.5 didn't blow any.

Has anyone seen such dramatic differences by changing from Fed to CCIs? Actually, I'm not sure if it's the primers doing it or something else. But something has changed over time to cause this.

Interestingly, during this period Barnes lowered their max loads from 63.0 to 59.5 in 3 steps.
Re: 7mm RM Fed 215 vs CCI 250 primers- pressure problems
Primer pockets expanding, primer leaks, and primers falling out - too much pressure. An example of why you should drop the powder load and work back up when you change any component.
Re: 7mm RM Fed 215 vs CCI 250 primers- pressure problems
Okay, I'll buy that. I'm surprised that as much as 5% is required from a primer brand change.

Next I will ask, would new brass that is .019 shorter in headspace than other brass from the same lot due to not being fired yet be expected to cause a noticeable pressure increase?
Re: 7mm RM Fed 215 vs CCI 250 primers- pressure problems
Where are you measuring the headspace from? If from the shoulder then .019" would definitely increase pressure.
Re: 7mm RM Fed 215 vs CCI 250 primers- pressure problems
Yes from the shoulder to the headstamp. I understand of course that the reduced cabin space increases pressure but am not sure if .019 would be that significant. I would like to fireform them but the rifle and reloading setup are a half continent apart! :-( Don't ask.

So it looks like I'll be buying some off the shelf ammo and blasting that away to get some fireformed brass. Which is okay because now that I put a brake on this thing, it recoils like a 243 and I can do 30+ in a day. It is (or was) capable of very tight groups.
Re: 7mm RM Fed 215 vs CCI 250 primers- pressure problems
How far are the TTSX bullets from the lands? Barns bullets require a good jump. Copper TTSX bullets cause higher pressure than copper lead core bullets and require a longer jump to reduce pressures. If you have them seated right at the lands, that might be a problem.

I've changed between F215M and CCI 250 before. My experience is the F215Ms are a little stronger. I was getting 10 ~ 15 FPS faster speeds with the F215M. Could have a lot to do with the lots of primers I have too... But haven't seen those types of pressure issues switching between them.
