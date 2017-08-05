Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



7mm RM cases not fully fireforming to chamber
Unread 05-08-2017, 07:22 AM
7mm RM cases not fully fireforming to chamber
I bought a bunch of new Hornady brass to load for my 7mm RM. Virgin, the shoulders all run 3.107 on my comaritor. My chamber is 3.125; Fully formed cases are prove this.

Eager to try the 168gr Berger Classic Hunters, I loaded up a batch, starting low at 63.0g - 64.5 of H1000, .010 off the lands. (Berger's staring load is 62.5) I also also loaded some 139 SSTs with 59.5 of RL 22 which is pretty accurate but light load. My chamber is "tight" meaning I have found that velocities I get are usually notably higher than books, so nowadays I start fairly low. I've had pressure problems in the past and want to avoid that.

I fired the RL22 and H1000 loads on different days. The 168 Bergers are going out at 2780; the 139 SSTs at 2990. For the Bergers, not an anemic load but about 200 ft/sec less than what the Berger manual says for the max load. So I'm thinking this should be enough pressure to fully fireform the cases.

Lo and behold, the once fired cases for both loads are not ballooning out to full chamber shoulder length. They are all only making it to 3.21, not the full 3.125.

I have not experience this before. Am I shooting loads that are too light, or is it common for virgin brass to take 2 firings to reach chamber length? Will I see a velocity drop at a given charge now that the cases have expanded .010? I'm about to reload them and wanted to get some input from you guys before doing so. Do you think I'll need to bump the charges a bit to see the same velocities as the the first time out?
Unread 05-08-2017, 07:50 AM
Re: 7mm RM cases not fully fireforming to chamber
Originally Posted by Shootin4fun View Post


Lo and behold, the once fired cases for both loads are not ballooning out to full chamber shoulder length. They are all only making it to 3.21, not the full 3.125.
Is this a typo? Only making it to 3.21 not 3.125? 3.21 is larger than the 3.125, so I don't understand the problem.
I certainly don't think your powder charge is too light.
Unread 05-08-2017, 07:59 AM
Re: 7mm RM cases not fully fireforming to chamber
Regarding bumping your powder charges. Broz just had a thread going with his 30 Nosler and finally determined once he reached an accuracy node with new brass he had to back the powder charge off 1 grain in that case to maintain equal velocity and accuracy and the new brass. His summary was the new brass sucked up extra energy and dampened the pressure peak compared to once fired which basically matches the chamber already.

I would think your brass pretty much reached the chamber size and because it is new brass has better spring back than your other brass you are measuring accounting for the 0.005" difference to the shoulder (assuming a 3.12 and not the 3.21 listed above).
Unread 05-08-2017, 10:24 AM
Re: 7mm RM cases not fully fireforming to chamber
Originally Posted by Laelkhunter View Post
Is this a typo? Only making it to 3.21 not 3.125? 3.21 is larger than the 3.125, so I don't understand the problem.
I certainly don't think your powder charge is too light.
Yes, a typo. Should have been 3.121.
