7mm Rem mag, 180 Bergers and Reloder 26 Has anyone tried this combo yet?



My cousin has a new stainless Remington 700 Long Range in 7mm Rem Mag, and were going to be loading the 180 Bergers in it. I have Reloder 26, H-1000, H-4831sc and Ramshot Magnum that may work. I'm going to start off with Reloder 26 and H-1000.



If noone out there has tried this combo yet, I'll report back what I find. We're hoping to break 2950 fps with the 180 with a good accurate load.

PEW.............................ting. __________________PEW.............................ting.