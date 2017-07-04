Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



7mm Rem mag, 180 Bergers and Reloder 26
Unread 04-07-2017, 12:18 AM
7mm Rem mag, 180 Bergers and Reloder 26
Has anyone tried this combo yet?

My cousin has a new stainless Remington 700 Long Range in 7mm Rem Mag, and were going to be loading the 180 Bergers in it. I have Reloder 26, H-1000, H-4831sc and Ramshot Magnum that may work. I'm going to start off with Reloder 26 and H-1000.

If noone out there has tried this combo yet, I'll report back what I find. We're hoping to break 2950 fps with the 180 with a good accurate load.
PEW.............................ting.
