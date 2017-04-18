Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
04-18-2017, 12:26 PM
lyotehunter
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 38
7MM practical
how do you bump the shoulder back on your 7mm practical? I like .002 thousands.
#
2
04-18-2017, 02:55 PM
ann brezinski
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 92
Re: 7MM practical
you can buy a custom die from harrells precision .call him up and see if he can help.they cost about 75 $.
gary b
#
3
04-18-2017, 07:45 PM
brentc
Platinum Member
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 1,567
Re: 7MM practical
Quote:
Originally Posted by
lyotehunter
how do you bump the shoulder back on your 7mm practical? I like .002 thousands.
.002" is somewhat standard for about any bolt gun.
