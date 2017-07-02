7MM mag reloading pet loads (thoughts)

     close
Looking for some general pet loads for the 7mm rem Mag

Background shooting a gun that has 1:9 twist with a 26 inch barrel (Bartlein)

My plan: is to have 3 good load with real low SD and then take and start shooting at a much farther distance. out to 700 yards or so. so far I have 2 good load at a starting point for my research but am looking for another on or so. only shot at 200 yards.

further background- all cases have been neck turned, weight within 1% of each other and overall length is within .003 of each other.


So my two load I have so far is as follows

H4831SC 162 ELD-x with CCI primers at 65 grains. shooting around 3125 FPS. SD is around 10 (will shoot about any bullet dang good)


R19 with 168gr Accubond with CCI primers at 64 grains. shooting around 3000 FPS. SD is around 7 (very impressed with this so far)


so looking at possible H1000, R22, H4350. more towards 1000H, h4350 but have not had good luck with it in Past h1000 on Accuracy. Looking for bullets weight between 160 to 175 grain.
any thought and load would be appreciated. as always would work up to the load and if anybody uses mine I would suggest the same.

thanks
    Re-26, and A 162 ELD, 168 BERGER OR ACCUBOND. , OR 140 BERGER .
